Monroe. David Rabbitts announces run for Monroe Town Supervisor

After a successful petitioning process, David Rabbitts officially announced his run for Monroe Town Supervisor on the Democratic Party line, alongside Town Council candidates Paul Phelan and Brandon Bernard.

Rabbitts was born and raised in Monroe. He graduated from Monroe-Woodbury in 2012 and Fordham University in 2016. He has spent the last six years serving Monroe in state government, previously working for State Sen. James Skoufis and currently serving chief of staff for Assemblymember Christopher Eachus.

“Growing up in Monroe, I have seen this community meet the needs of everyday people who simply want a safe and scenic place to raise their families, while being in a convenient area to commute,” said Rabbitts said in announcing his candidacy. “However, our town leadership has grown stagnant and has ignored the needs of residents in favor of egos and politics. Our roads are falling apart, our water districts are in disrepair and taxes are continuing to rise with no end in sight and no real plans. We need new leadership to meet these challenges head on.”

Rabbitts will face Monroe Town Board member Maureen M. Richardson in the upcoming Democratic primary on June 24.

There also is a Conservative Party primary that same day for town supervisor between Tim Mitts and Anthony Cardone.

Cardone, a Republican, is the incumbent town supervisor.