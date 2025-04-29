Town and Village of Chester to host open house with NYS DOT on May 6 regarding the conversion of Route 17 into I-86

The Town and Village of Chester will host the New York State Department of Transportation for an open house about the changes it is making to Route 17 Exits 126, 127 and 128, as well as the intersection of Kings Highway, 17M and Lehigh Avenue.

This open house will take place at the Senior Rec Center at 81 Laroe Road, Chester, on Tuesday, May 6, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The DOT plan to close Exit 127, improve Exits 126 and 128 and improve the intersection previously described.

The Town Board and I passed a resolution against the DOT plan to close Exit 127.

I went further and collaborated with our neighbors in the Village of Chester, Town of Warwick, Village of Warwick and Village of Florida to pass similar resolutions against the DOT plan.

This resulted in two meetings with the DOT where state officials said that they would not want to budge from their plans.

We asked if the department would not change its plans, would state transportation officials at least:

1) Hold an open house for the people to attend and to get public feedback;

2) Commit to making improvements to the intersection at Kings Highway, 17M and Lehigh Avenue; and

3) Commit to making all the improvements to the exits and intersection before they close Exit 127.

Th DOT agreed to all three requests.

This is the community’s chance to see exactly what the DOT has planned and make their voice heard.

Please come to the open house, listen to what the DOT has to say or show, and respectfully give your honest feedback to it all.

You can also submit comments to the DOT about this project at Rt17MobilityAccess@dot.ny.gov or mail it to 4 Burnett Boulevard, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.

Remember, these people are doing their jobs and what they feel is right from a transportation/engineering viewpoint. They do not have anything against us, so please talk to them like how you would want to be talked to if your job caused you to do something unpopular.

I want to be realistic with you all; the DOT is very headstrong about its plan here. I don’t know if we will ever be able to change the DOT’s mind.

I have been working with Town and Village officials to get the best possible outcome given the reality of the situation.

However, if enough people come out or comment digitally or by mail, then who knows what could happen. Please spread the word and I hope to see you on May 6. Please contact me if you have any questions.

Brandon Holdridge

Town of Chester Supervisor

bholdridge@thetownofchester.org

845-469-7000 ext. 2