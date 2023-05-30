Honors. Monroe Eagle Scout awarded for 2022 project of the year

Eagle Scout Noah Sequeiros from Troop 440, Monroe, was awarded the Glen A. and Melinda W. Adams Eagle Scout Service Project of the Year Award for 2022. The award was presented at the BSA Greater Hudson Valley Council (GHVC) annual awards dinner reception in Cortlandt Manor, NY. on May 17, 2023.

Sequeiros’ project was the construction of the Town of Monroe Dog Park which was completed in 2022 and dedicated by officials from the Town of Monroe, The Village of Monroe, Orange County, Scouts and adult leaders of BSA Troop 440 and members of the community.

The selection of this project was chosen after careful review of over 350 Eagle Scout Projects within the BSA GHVC’s eight districts in Orange, Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, Rockland, Ulster and Sullivan Counties as well as Pike County, Pennsylvania.

The construction of the dog park was a 19-month project and included fundraising of over $9000 and utilized more than 100 volunteers that dedicated more than 1400 service hours.

The park includes a large and small dog playground area enclosed by chain link fencing with a lobby area, signage and solar motion activated lights, over 200 yards of 6-inch thick mulch, various agility toys for dogs to play on, trash receptacles, complimentary dog waste bags and benches within the dog park for seating.

Sequeiros was accompanied to his award by his parents, Antonio and Virginia Sequeiros and Troop 440 Committee Chairman Steven Thau.

For information about joining Troop 440, email Troop Committee Chairman Steve Thau at Troop440MonroeNY@gmail.com.