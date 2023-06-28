GOP primary: Challenger has slight lead in race for Woodbury mayor

WOODBURY. The challenger running for Woodbury mayor has a six-vote lead in unofficial results for Tuesday’s Republican primary:

John Kelemen: 128

Andrew Giacomazza: 122

In its vote count posted late Tuesday night, the Orange County Board of Elections includes results from election day voting, early voting, and absentee ballots previously received by the board. Absentee ballots have not been fully counted, and votes by affidavit are not included in these tallies. Please check thephoto-news.com for updates.

Kelemen has a small business in Central Valley and is a former chair of the Woodbury Parks and Recreation Commission. Giacomazza, the incumbent mayor, is also a business owner and has served on the village’s zoning board and board of trustees.

The primary winner will be on the GOP line in the general election this November.