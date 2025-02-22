Go back in time with Monroe Free Library’s new ‘Decades’ series

Go back in time with Monroe Free Library’s (MFL) new six-month “Decades” series starting this March. The Decades series is a library initiative that will focus on exploring the art, culture, and history of each decade, beginning with the 1950s in March and ending with the 2000s and present-day times in August.

According to the library, the series “aims to foster a sense of shared history and connection among library patrons, enriching their understanding of history through the library’s collections and programs, as well as monthly community projects and take-and-makes.”

The library will offer activities for children, teens, and adults alike to explore crafts from each decade, enjoy movies and classic TV programming, learn about local history, and more.