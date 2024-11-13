George Grant Mason Elementary students honor local veterans

George Grant Mason kindergarten and first-grade students gathered to honor local veterans in a heartfelt ceremony. Tuxedo alumni, current teachers, and community members who served in the army, navy, and coast guard were in attendance, along with board of education members and parents.

The students’ performance of “America the Beautiful,” accompanied by the George F. Baker Jazz Ensemble, was followed by a vignette paying tribute to each branch of service. As a final thank you, the students presented veterans with hand-drawn American flags — an expression of their gratitude for the sacrifices made by those who have served.