Every day is Earth Day at the library

Earth Day (April 22) is right around the corner, and with it may come thoughts on how to reduce your carbon footprint or integrate a more sustainable style of living. In celebration of all things earthy, the Monroe Free Library wants to remind folks of the many resources the library provides for those wishing to live a greener lifestyle every day of the year.

In addition to the many books on the subject, the simple act of borrowing books from the library can help you reduce your carbon footprint and combat the amount of paper waste in circulation, in addition to utilizing eReaders or checking out DVDs, CDs and video games instead of buying individual copies.

The Seed Library at MFL is another way the Library helps promote sustainable food systems, increase biodiversity, and build community resilience. “Growing a garden with seeds from our Seed Library is an easy way to become a steward of our beautiful and precious planet,” the Library said in its announcement.

To help get your garden started, Earth Day seed packets will be available for patrons starting Monday, April 22 while supplies last. MFL’s Seed Library will be available the first week of May along with other nature-related programs such as Backyard Birds on May 2 and the monthly Garden Club.

For more information on how to get involved in the Seed Library and/or Garden Club, call 845-783-4411. Follow the Library on Facebook and Instagram for updates and all things MFL and learn more about library services and programs by visiting monroefreelibrary.org.