Bingo Wholesale looks to expand into Woodbury

Plans for the new Bingo Wholesale supermarket are advancing after the Village of Woodbury Planning Board adopted a resolution to amend the property’s site plan at its July 1 meeting.

Bingo Wholesale, often described as the “Kosher Costco” for its bulk groceries and household essentials, is expected to replace the former Staples, located at 31-27 Centre Drive in Woodbury Center. It would become one of the largest kosher supermarkets in Orange County, reflecting the area’s growing Orthodox Jewish population.

Layout modifications

Prior to the vote, Jason Anderson, architect for ADG Architects, shared changes that were made to the property’s layout plans, including the addition of a speed hump in front of the property. He noted they were able to incorporate the speed hump in a way that addresses drainage and maintains accessibility access.

Anderson also said the applicant removed a few parking spaces in the back of the property to make space for fire truck clearance and relocated the fire department connection to the back of the building at the request of the fire department.

Additionally, Anderson noted that the applicant added sprinter van signage to parking spaces located behind the building.

Planning board grants parking waiver

Reading from the resolution, Planning Board Chairman Christopher Gerver said the planning board granted the applicant a three percent parking waiver, reducing the code required parking stalls from 1,227 stalls to 1,195 stalls.

“I think everybody in Woodbury is well aware there’s ample parking at that site,” Gerver said. “I don’t think it’s ever a problem finding a space in that parking lot.”

In addition, Gerver listed a number of conditions that the applicant must follow, including using non-reflective materials for windows and doors, complying with the American Disabilities Act, and having proper drainage systems for storm water.