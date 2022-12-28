50 years of light and love on Spanktown Road

With more than 50,000 lights and music, no Town of Warwick home has attracted more tourists at Christmastime than the home of Vincent Poloniak on Spanktown Road in Florida. It took Poloniak and a few friends about three weeks to complete the annual project. Sadly however, Poloniac had a medical issue this year and his doctor ordered that he just rest and postpone any arduous tasks including the Christmas display. He plans to resume the spectacular decoration next Christmastime. (
File photo by Roger Gavan)