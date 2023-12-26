Weichert in Monroe spreads holiday cheer to local charities

Lydia Mitchell, a branch vice president for real estate company Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Monroe office (215 Larkin Drive) helped spread cheer to those in need this holiday season by supporting local charitable organizations.

Spearheaded by sales associate Lorraine Pisciotta, the office’s annual coat drive yielded 26 coats, which will be donated to Catholic Charities in Goshen. They will be distributed to families located throughout Orange County.

Pisciotta also organized a food drive to raise funds for First Presbyterian Church’s Emergency Food Pantry in Monroe. The office collected almost $500 to help keep shelves stocked this winter.

In addition, Pisciotta and Heather Laurencell, processing manager for Weichert’s Monroe office, coordinated the office’s annual toy drive. Donations were presented to the Monroe Police Department, which distributed the gifts to local children.

“Charitable and community-based organizations typically receive their greatest demand for assistance during the holiday season,” Mitchell said. “We are honored to partner with these wonderful organizations and assist in their efforts to make a positive impact in the local community. The generosity and kindness of those who supported our collection drives is much appreciated.”