Self-care franchise expands

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, a leading facial and massage franchise, has officially opened a new location in Monroe.

Sindy Vasquez, a veteran Hand & Stone spa franchise owner, began her journey as a business owner with her first Hand & Stone location in April 2022. Before that, she worked for several public and international companies, where she led multi-currency operations and implemented technology-driven efficiencies in accounting and HR systems. Passionate about health and wellness, Vasquez saw franchising as the ideal opportunity to bring high-quality self-care services to her community. Over the past few years, she has dreamed of opening a location organically and remains dedicated to growing her business while fostering a culture centered on relaxation, wellness, and intentional self-care rituals.

“As a business owner, creating a space for guests to prioritize their wellness rituals has been incredibly rewarding, which is what I’m most looking forward to with my second Hand & Stone location in the Monroe community,” Vasquez said. “After being part of the Hand & Stone team these last few years, I am proud to have built something that makes a real impact on people’s lives. I am excited to welcome our first members with special perks and benefits, a way to say thank you to those who joined us from the very beginning.”

The new Hand & Stone spa offers a wide range of innovative treatments, including therapeutic massages and advanced skincare solutions, designed to cater to diverse needs. Guests can explore signature offerings like hot stone massages and classic facials, with enhancements such as aromatherapy, LED therapy, and CBD treatments for a fully personalized experience as well a variety of advanced esthetic offerings like microdermabrasion and dermaplaning. All treatments are delivered by licensed professionals using premium products, including Dermalogica and IMAGE Skincare.

“Her strong business acumen, combined with her deep commitment to wellness, make her an incredible asset to our brand as we continue our journey of growth,” said Jennifer Durham, Chief Development Officer for Hand & Stone. “We’re confident in Sindy leading the expansion in the Monroe community and that her leadership and vision will bring exceptional self-care experience to local residents.”

The brand is looking to target multi-unit operators across industries that are looking to expand their franchise investment portfolio. Candidates do not need prior experience in the spa or wellness industry but should possess entrepreneurial drive and experience developing strong teams. Franchisees should have the financial capability to invest in the business and scale their operations over time. This opportunity is perfect for individuals or groups looking to enter the growing wellness industry with a category leader. For more information on franchising opportunities, log onto www.handandstone.com/franchise/.

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa was founded in 2004 by John Marco, a dedicated physical therapist with a vision to make high-quality wellness services accessible to everyone. Today, with over 650 locations across 38 states and Canada, Hand & Stone continues to set the standard in the spa industry.

For more information on Hand & Stone Spa services, log onto https://handandstone.com/.