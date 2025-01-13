New salon to celebrate grand opening this Sunday

Rise N Shine Beauty Salon will hold its grand opening in the heart of Tuxedo from 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday January 19 at 233 Route 17 in Tuxedo Park. Appetizers and drinks will be offered while visitors mingle with the staff.

Rise N Shine is owned by Nataline Bujaj and brings together a team of seasoned professionals, each with over 20 years of experience in the beauty industry: stylists Sandra Bonfiglio and Ruth Little, as well as Bujaj. The salon specializes in a range of services, including coloring, highlighting, hair extensions, and makeup.

“We are thrilled to open our doors to the community and offer a modern, yet elegant space where clients can feel pampered and leave looking their best,” said Bujaj. “From the moment you step through the door, the team is ready to bring your beauty vision to life.”

For more information or to book your appointment, visit the salon, call 845-915-3240, email Risenshinebeautysalon@gmail.com, or visit risenshinebeautysalon.com.