La Vera Cucina thanks Monroe firefighters for saving their business

In the early hours of March 9th, 2023, a fire started in the kitchen of La Vera Cucina, at 43 Hillside Terrace, Monroe. However, thanks to the hard-working volunteers of the Monroe Joint Fire District, all was not lost. The firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the restaurant area, saving the rest of the business.

Beka Vucetovic, owner of La Vera Cucina, recently thanked those first responders for what was described as their amazing determination on an evening that was raining, sleeting, cold, and very windy.

On Tuesday, November 28th, La Vera Cucina treated the Monroe Joint Fire District to a sit-down dinner, compliments of the restaurant staff and Vucetovic made sure to thank each and every one personally for their service that fateful day. A special thank you was also sent to Chief Rich Lenahan for helping to organize the appreciation dinner.

After the fire, the restaurant was closed for five months. According to Vucetovic, it took approximately 12 weeks for the fire and insurance inspections, and the insurance auditors to be completed. But with the help of the landlords, the restaurant employees, family and many friends, the restaurant was able to reopen within eight weeks.

During that time, Vucetovic noted that calls from the many customers wanting updates did not stop, and each one was answered to ensure those valued customers that La Vera Cucina would be re-opening.

And sure enough, on August 1, 2023, La Vera Cucina was able to welcome patrons once again.

La Vera Cucina is open Tuesday through Sunday with lunch and dinner specials. Chef Mamo, who has been with the restaurant for over 10 years, is still there cooking. And La Vera Cucina is currently taking reservations for holiday parties and Christmas Eve, all of which may not have been possible without the swift actions of Monroe’s local firefighting teams.

For more information about La Vera Cucina, visit veramonroe.com.