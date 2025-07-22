Funding for area businesses

Do you have a project idea to improve your building or business? Could you use access to funding to help bring that idea to life? Consider submitting the project as part of the Village of Monroe’s NY Forward Application.

The Village is preparing an application for up to $4.5M through the program. It includes funding to catalyze development in the state’s smaller communities such as commercial and residential construction and renovation; interior fit-our and essential business equipment; and exterior facade improvements, lighting, and more.

NY Forward aims to fund shovel-ready, transformational projects that will enhance the economic vitality and long-term resilience of Monroe’s downtown.

Projects submitted for inclusion should:

* Be high-impact, transformational and contribute to the long-term economic and community development goals.

* Be well-defined and ready for implementation - but not time-sensitive, as funding would not be available until 2027.

Project sponsors are also asked to provide a Letter of Intention to be included in the Village’s application. A template for this letter will be provided after the Village reviews the submitted project interest form.

Project interest forms are due by Aug. 22. Email all required attachments and completed forms to dbulger@labellapc.com.

Log onto https://shorurl.at/cqB7c to fill out the project interest form or to sign up for NY Forward updates.