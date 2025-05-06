Victoria E. Cassesei

Victoria E. Cassesi, a 50 year resident of Monroe, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 4, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill. She was 74 years old. Daughter of the late Bert and Mary (Kominek) Jansen, she was born in Bronx, NY, on December 23, 1950.

Victoria was a retired Authorization Clerk for Goshen Medical Associates in Goshen, and was a member of St. Anastasia Church in Harriman.

Victoria was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. The most important thing to our mom was her family. She loved spending time drinking coffee, talking with her kids, and playing Parcheesi with her grandkids. Mom made our house a home and was the heart of our family.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Thomas Cassesi and his wife Theresa, of Montgomery; Michael Cassesi and his wife Leslie, of Cypress, TX; Christina Jurik and her husband Adam, of Goshen; Catherine Cassesi and her fiancé, Keith Houghton, Jr., of Monroe; and Victoria Cassesi-Fayden and her husband Jonathan, of Chester; and her beloved grandchildren: Thomas, Gabriella, Ryan, Brielle, Gia, Stephan, Daniel, Aubrey, Meadow, Gavin, Jake, and Colton. In addition to her parents, Victoria was also predeceased by the love of her life and husband of 40 years, Thomas A. Cassesi, and brothers, Robert and Edward Jansen.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 9, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at St. Anastasia Church, 110 Route 17M, Harriman. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., Funeral Homes, Monroe. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com