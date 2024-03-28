Vincent N. Carney, 53

Vincent N. Carney of Monroe, NY, passed away on March 21, 2024 with his loving family by his side. He bravely battled cancer, stemming from his rescue and recovery efforts following the September 11, 2001, terror attack on New York City. He was 53 years old.

Born January 3, 1971, in Queens, he was the son of Vincent C. and Carol (Roiecki) Carney.

Vincent served as a Detective and Remount Instructor with the New York City Police Department’s Mounted Unit.

Vincent is survived by his loving wife Linda, their children Liam Carney and Vincent W. Carney and his wife Anna, his parents Vincent C. and Carol Carney, brother Sean Carney and his wife Jen, his brothers and sisters of the NYPD, and his beloved pets.

Visitation: Monday, April 1, 2024, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Funeral Mass: Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 11 a.m. on at Holy Rosary Church, 41 Windermere Avenue, Greenwood Lake, NY, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.