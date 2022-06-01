Valerie M. Keegan passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at her home in Highland Mills, NY. She was 60 years old.

Daughter of the late Thomas E. Keegan and Beverly Irwin Keegan, she was born on November 12, 1961 in Sunnyside, NY. She was a retired Human Resources Administrator at Tokio Marine in Manhattan, NY.

Valerie volunteered for Maternal Infant Services Network with youth and new mothers, helping them cope with life’s challenges. She was a strong supporter of the Armed Forces and loved being on the beach.

She was a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt who could make one laugh at a moments notice.

Survivors include her husband, Edward A. Hoffman at home; son, Edward T. Keegan of Highland Mills; brother, Thomas Keegan, Jr. and his wife Karen of West Milford, New Jersey; sister, Kateri Sinclair and her husband Joseph of Satellite Beach, Florida; step-sons: Justin Hoffman & his wife Shannon of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Andrew Hoffman & his wife Jackie of Canton, Georgia and Benjamin Hoffman and his wife Megan of Rochester, NY step-grandchildren: Keira, Samantha, Haley, Abby, Josephine, Gabriella & Zachary; niece, Taylor Keegan & nephew Jayden Keegan.

Visitation will be on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 5-8 P.M. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Patrick’s Church in Highland Mills, NY. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Highland Mills, NY. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.