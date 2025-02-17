Robert J. Baker of Warwick, NY, (formerly of Greenwood Lake), passed away peacefully on February 14, 1954, at Westchester Medical Center after a long illness. He was 70 years old.

Born in Suffern, NY, on November 18, 2025, he was one of seven children of Edmund and Catherine (nee Laffey) Baker.

Bob was the co-owner of Park Machine and Tool in Park Ridge, NJ. He continued to work as a machinist with American Fittings in Fair Lawn, NJ, until 2011. Bob was a devoted father and husband. He spent lots of time with his sons, taking them on camping trips, hikes, as well as supporting their love of sports. He volunteered for the Greenwood Lake Little League as a coach and president. He loved to ski in Vermont with his family. He was a dog lover and an active supporter of the Warwick Humane Society.

Robert is survived by his wife of 47 years, Rosemary (nee Luchese); their two sons Daryl Baker of Monroe, NY, and Ben Baker of Salt Lake City, Utah; and his siblings, along with their families, William “Bill” Baker, Mary Baker, Ann Wingate, John Baker, Elizabeth Howard, and Don Baker.

Memorial service: Friday, February 21, 2025, at 11 a.m., with visitation prior to the service at 9 a.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Warwick Valley Humane Society, PO. Box 61 Warwick NY 10990.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.