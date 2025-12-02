Pauline P. Morran passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Nov. 22, 2025, at her residence in Harriman, N.Y. She was 74 years old. Daughter of the late Carl and Gladys (Jones) Olin, she was born on Feb. 18, 1951, in Newburgh, N.Y.

Pauline worked for Walden Books in Central Valley, N.Y. She was a member of the Harriman Ladies Auxiliary and a proud member of the United Methodist Church in Harriman and Warwick.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Thomas P. Morran, II, of Chester, N.Y.; and Christina Hauser and her husband, Eric, of Harriman, N.Y.; siblings, Dennis Olin of Harriman, N.Y.; Barbara Olin of Honesdale, Pa.; Shirley Olin of Harriman, N.Y.; and Ruth Beams of Middletown, N.Y.; and her beloved grandchildren, Caitlin, Cora-Beth, Eric Thomas, and Brenan Thomas. In addition to her parents, Pauline was also predeceased by her husband, Thomas P. Moran, and her siblings Carl Olin, Jonas Olin, Judy Olin, and Carol Reynolds.

Services were held privately.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 515 Rt. 32, Highland Mills, N.Y. 10930; (845) 782-8185.