Kathleen P. Debold passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Schervier Pavilion in Warwick, NY. She was 84 years old. Daughter of the late Bridget (Callan) and Francis Devlin, Kathleen was born on March 12, 1938, in Queens, NY.

Kathleen was a Customer Service Representative for Citibank Corporation in Harrison, NY. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY. She was also a member of the Sacred Heart Altar Rosary Society, and a charter member of the Sacred Heart Quilting Club.

Kathleen is survived by her children: Shaun Debold and his wife Patricia of Mansfield, MA; Michael Debold of Middletown, NY; and Christopher Debold and his wife Bridget of Monroe, NY; and by 7 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Kathleen was predeceased by her husband Albert G. Debold, her son Kevin Debold, and her two brothers: Francis Devlin, and Shaun Devlin.

Visitation was held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY, with a Prayer Service beginning at 4 p.m. A Funeral Mass was celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY, followed by interment at Seamanville Cemetery in Monroe.

Memorial contributions may be made in Kathleen’s honor to the Sacred Heart Church Outreach Program, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY 10950

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com