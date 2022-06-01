Joseph Di Stadio, of Highland Mills, NY, passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Thursday, May 26, 2022. He was 60 years old. Son of the late Anna (Granitto) and Angelo Di Stadio, Joseph was born in Benevento, Italy on July 15, 1961.

Joseph was a Parole Officer for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision in Poughkeepsie, NY. He retired in 2017.

He is survived by his wife Stacey Steinman, at home in Highland Mills, NY; his son Mathew Di Stadio, also of Highland Mills, NY; and his brother Salvatore Di Stadio and his family. of Yorktown Heights, NY. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Annette Steinman of Sarasota, FL and brother-in-law Robert Steinman of Hopewell Junction, NY. He was predeceased by his father-in-law Arnold Steinman.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church, 448 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY, followed by interment at the Cemetery of the Highlands.

Memorial contributions may be made in Joseph’s name to TSC Alliance, 8737 Colesville Rd., Suite 400, Silver Spring, MD 20910, www.tscalliance.org

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.