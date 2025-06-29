With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Joseph C. Walter on June 27, 2025, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, N.Y. He was 66 years old. The son of Mary Sibson and the late Joseph J. Walter, he was born on February 3, 1959, in Paterson, N.J.

Joseph left this world loved by all who met him. Left to cherish his loving memory are his devoted wife, Ellen Walter of Monroe, N.Y; mother, Mary Walter of Mahwah, N.J.; children, Thomas Mojo of Quincy, Mass.; Erin Walter-Panko and her husband, Michael, of Montgomery, N.Y.; Amie Abate and her husband, Robert, of Newburgh, N.Y.; and Meghan Vesely and her husband, Nicholas, of Belmont, N.C.; his six beloved sisters, Denise Westley and her husband, Barry, of Marysville, Wash.; Eileen Fitzgerald and her husband, Tim, of Hudson, Ohio; Elizabeth Hespe and her husband, Tom, of Belton, Mo.; Nancy Williams of Flemington, N.J.; Claire Walter-Parker and her husband, Harold, of Millsboro, Del.; and Gail Pacifico of Washington, N.J.; beloved grandchildren, Jace, Luke, Abraham, Penelope, Samuel, and Kalle, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Joe was everyone’s favorite person. He was everyone’s favorite uncle, his mother’s favorite son, the best grandpa to his beloved grandchildren, the most devoted husband to Ellen, and the most incredible father to his girls. If he wasn’t working as a Project Manager at UPS in Parsippany, he could be found working on yet another house project, fixing up his airstream camper, sailing on Greenwood lake, playing with his matchbox cars with his grandchildren or donating his time as a proud and active member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, N.Y. He loved sugar cookies, the History Channel, boogie-boarding at Wildwood, and was convinced there wasn’t a problem a piece of pie couldn’t fix. He was a devoted member of the Catholic Church, and we know he is with God now, and his soul is at peace.

He was kind, jovial, never judged, and always gave the best advice. Joe, you will be missed.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 30, 2025, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, N.J.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sacred Heart Outreach Program, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., Funeral Homes, Monroe, N.Y. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.