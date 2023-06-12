Domenico Linarello passed away on June 10, 2023, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. He was 85 years old. Son of the late Vincenzo and Rose (Correale) Linarello, he was born on June 8, 1938, in Calabria, Italy.

Domenico was a Gunsmith for Fulton Gun Shop in Brooklyn, NY. He was also a member of F & AM in Brooklyn, NY, and a life member of NRA.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: Vincent Linarello and his wife, Kristina, of Manhattan, NY; Rosetta Richardson and her husband, Paul, of Chester, NY; and Lydia Simoskevich of Monroe, NY; sisters: Mela Schirippa and her husband, Rocco, of Monroe, NY: Emilia Calderone and her husband, Sal, of Hollywood, FL; Maria Barillaro and her husband, Nick of Monroe, NY: and Teresa Schirippa and her husband, John, of Sugarloaf, NY; sister-in-law Julia Linarello of Monroe, NY; beloved grandchildren: Paul, Brett, Alexandrea, Devin, Brendan, Justin and Eric; and by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Domenico was also predeceased by his loving wife, Maria “Pina” Linarello, and his brother, Salvatore Linarello.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, New York. 845-782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.