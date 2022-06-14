Dennis F. Tenney, of Highland Mills, NY passed away at his home on Sunday, June 12, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was 87 years old. Born on November 2, 1934, in Hoboken, NJ, Dennis was the son of the late Margaret (Noonan) and Francis D. Tenney.

Dennis was a retired Detective for the NYPD at the 48th Precinct in Bronx, NY. He was a very active member of his community, being a parishioner of St. Patrick’s Church, and a longstanding member of the Woodbury Community Association. Dennis was also a proud Veteran of the United States Marines, serving his country from 1957 to 1959. He will be dearly missed by his large circle of family and friends.

Survivors include his devoted wife Mary Kay (Osweiler), at home in Highland Mills, his daughter Colleen and her husband Douglas Grimes of Central Valley, NY; his sons: Dennis Tenney and his wife Cheryl of Highland Mills, NY; Brian Tenney and his wife Carolyne of Coral Springs, FL; daughter Eileen and her husband Richard Cenatiempo of Wilmington, NC; son Justin Gearhart of New Windsor, NY; and daughter Sarah and her husband Mike Neale of Austin, TX. He is additionally survived by his sister Maryanne Meyer of New Milford, NJ; and by 12 grandchildren: Gregory, Meghan, Joseph, Kevin, Nicholas, Lindsey, Matthew, Elizabeth, Mason, Kirby, Kayla, and Leah; two great-grandchildren: Darren, and Clara; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Dennis was predeceased by his first wife Eileen (McCormack) Tenney, and by his brother Jack Tenney.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Smith, Seaman, & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 17th at St. Patrick’s Church, 448 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY, followed by interment at Cemetery of the Highlands, Highland Mills, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 www.hospiceoforange.com or to the Steven Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 www.t2t.org

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., Monroe. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.