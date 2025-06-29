Veronica Wolnicki’s words to the MWHS Class of 2025

I wanted to take a moment to thank all the faculty and staff here today. It takes a lot to put this whole thing together and everybody’s done a great job. It’s important to remember that today is not just about us, but to celebrate everyone who helped us get to this point. All the teachers, coaches, mentors, and parents, we couldn’t have done it without you.

But, this is still the senior graduation, so I wanted to give the biggest congratulations to all the seniors graduating today. It is such a significant accomplishment to make it here. We all pushed ourselves farther than we thought we could have imagined. Community service, internships, work, clubs, music, sports, you all made this school far more than just a place to learn. Whether it was staying up for a late shift or getting home at midnight from a track meet or studying that extra hour at 3am for the exam the next day, we still always managed to come back here at seven in the morning.

With all the ups over the last four years, there were also many downs, but even those I am still thankful for because it taught me valuable lessons that I’ll keep going forward into college, and the rest of my life. I wanted to share some of my most meaningful takeaways, and I hope a lot of you can relate to some of my experiences.

I think one of the biggest things many people fail to do is trust the process. I don’t just mean those who wait around to get things handed to them, but those who struggle with overworking themselves. There is a limit to what you can do in a day, and it’s not healthy to obsess over things you can’t change in the moment. There is a distinct difference between having goals and working towards something and trying to force something to happen when there are other methods.

I am a big believer that everything happens for a reason. Yes, bad things happen, but many things that we think are the end of the world are really just the universe sending us in a different direction, and that’s okay.

I can’t get through this speech without mentioning AP Chem at least once. That class was the most challenging course I have ever taken. There were many times where I regretted signing up, that the stress and work was not worth it at all. Deep inside though, I knew there was a reason for me doing this. I would think, If I could get through this next quiz or test, I could do anything. The classes we take aren’t just to memorize various concepts, but to work on ourselves and how we can solve problems. Without AP Chemistry, I would not be as strong of a student as I am today.

Theodore Roosevelt is widely attributed with saying the quote “Comparison is the thief of joy”. It may seem silly for me to say this in my position, but the truth is that I could never stop finding ways to compare myself. Jealousy of others drains you, especially when you’re jealous of a friend’s accomplishment. When someone gets a higher grade than you, beats you to an award, or just does something you couldn’t, it’s in our nature to feel envious. This jealousy has the possibility to drive us forward. It can push you to limits you didn’t know there were, just because someone else broke through them first. However, too much obsession can do the opposite of what this emotion is made for, and it can ruin your mental state along with strain the relationships with those you should be happy for.

I want everyone today to let go of any regrets. We all made mistakes, but we also all made it here. Rather than looking back at what we could have done, look forward to what more you can accomplish. Everyone goes at their own pace, and whatever your goal is, you have the ability to reach it at the end. Congratulate your fellow students, your friends, for their hard work. Never forget to thank the ones who have helped you along your journey.

I’d like to take a moment to thank a few people in particular who I couldn’t have gotten this far without.

Lily, my best friend, who got me through all four years. Every hard test, every bad race, you were there through it all to calm me down and cheer me up. Even though we’re going to different colleges, I’ll never forget all the memories we made together. I know we still have many more to come, and I can’t wait to see you succeed.

To my parents, who are the hardest working people I know. You are my biggest inspiration and I am infinitely grateful for all the sacrifices you have made for me. You’ve driven me hundreds of miles just for my races and competitions, even through a snowstorm because I was too stubborn to skip school and practice to leave earlier. Thank you for always believing in me and being my biggest supporters.

Finally, to my brother Nick. I’ve looked up to you since I was a little girl. Everything I’ve ever done, I could ask you for advice because you went through it first. Now, I’m proud to become a bearcat like you, even if it’s a different colored one, and I thank you for making me smarter and stronger and truly ready to move on and live on my own.

I know everybody in the audience has an incredible future ahead of them. Never forget to have trust in the process, and trust in yourself. You have what it takes to succeed. Congratulations Class of 2025, and good luck in whatever your future endeavors may be.