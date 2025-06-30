Dorian Tomaras’ address to the Class of 2025

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for being here today. Graduation is a momentous occasion; I’d like to take a moment to congratulate you for persevering through the difficult times and making it here. Parents, teachers, staff—I’d also like to thank you for all the hard work you’ve done to get us here. You’ve supported and mentored us, sacrificing your time and energy to help us reach this point.

If you know me, you know I hate platitudes, so let’s have a genuine talk. While preparing for this speech, I looked up some models, and every time I reached the “advice for the future” section I hit a brick wall. Honestly? I’m no more qualified than any of you are to tell you how to live your life, or what will work for you in the future. I can’t tell you that picking up a new language, learning a new hobby, or striving for success (although these are all fantastic things to do) will fix all your problems. What I can tell you is that the future is a hard thing to wrestle with. Regardless of where you are in life, whether you’re certain you’ve found your path already or are still figuring it out, the world is often unpredictable.

What advice can I give you for the future, then? From my experience, the best way to plan for an uncertain future is to establish a supportive community in the present.

Over the years, I have had the privilege of witnessing so many of the people assembled here do exactly this. Many of you have found networks of friends you can rely on from extracurriculars, athletics, and classes; you’ve found mentors and sources of inspiration in teachers and school staff. Outside of the school, many of you have found support from volunteering, work, religious groups, and so on. As for me, I have found a kind and compassionate community among Monroe-Woodbury’s art majors. Whenever I was self-conscious about my artwork, or frustrated that I wasn’t able to transmit my vision to paper exactly as I imagined it, both teachers and students were willing to give me compliments, constructive criticism, and truly good advice. We supported each other through stressful periods and celebrated each other’s successes; for instance, I wouldn’t have been able to get through the chaotic setup for the art show were it not for everyone pitching in to help me find easels, pliers, and other necessary supplies.

Regardless of where you found friends and mentors—in school, in the area, online—you’ve all met someone you can trust. And you’ve extended your arms to those who have needed a community. One of the things I’m most proud of us for achieving is that, despite the pressure we’ve been under and the changes we’ve had to navigate over the years, we’ve developed an environment which fosters inclusion and acceptance. The community we have built here has encouraged us to develop a sense of empathy and compassion, to learn from others’ lived experiences, to form lasting bonds. Even though we’ll all be going our separate ways after this, and even though you may not be able to keep in touch with the community you built here, I know that the people you opened your heart to will have a lasting impact on how you view the world and how you interact with others.

So take this into the future. Keep in touch with the people who matter most to you, if you’re able. Don’t be afraid to rely on the connections you made here if you need help, and treasure the memories you made with them. Most of all, continue to develop your empathy, compassion, and willingness to learn and grow from others. Thank you for listening, and congratulations to the class of 2025!