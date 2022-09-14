WWII Battle of the Bulge veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Vinnie Marino, of Monroe, celebrated his 100th birthday on Tuesday, September 13. He is a World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge with the U.S. Army.

Days before his birthday, Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus and Town of Monroe Supervisor Tony Cardone visited Marino at home and presented him with a certificate of recognition for his milestone birthday .

Neuhaus was introduced to Marino a decade ago on the first Hudson Valley Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. and they have remained close since.

“I have been honored to get to know Vinnie and I’m glad that I could take some time to wish him a happy 100th birthday,” Neuhaus said. “Vinnie is a kind man and is gifted with a wonderful sense of humor. He also remains very proud of his service in the Army. I wish Vinnie many more happy and healthy years.”