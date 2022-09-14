William Dimmit, volunteer Monroe-Woodbury athletics photographer, named Orange County Citizen of the Month for September

Neuhaus presents William Dimmit with September’s Citizen of the Month Award

Goshen, N.Y. –William Dimmit was named September’s Citizen of the Month Award recipient by Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus. Dimmit was recognized for his dedication to the Monroe-Woodbury School District and the community. He has voluntarily taken pictures of Monroe-Woodbury athletic contests for 13 years, distributing his work to the school, grateful athletes, and their families for free.

Neuhaus presented Dimmit with a certificate of recognition on Wednesday, September 14, at Monroe-Woodbury High School. The County Executive was joined at the ceremony by Town of Monroe Supervisor Tony Cardone, Monroe-Woodbury Superintendent of Schools Elsie Rodriguez and members of her administration.

“William’s selfless volunteerism has had a positive impact on hundreds of athletes and their families over the years,” Neuhaus said. “He cares deeply about Monroe-Woodbury and his impressive work has made the administration, faculty, and the student body proud, while showcasing the Crusaders and their many milestones and accomplishments. William’s generosity is appreciated by many and, as a Monroe-Woodbury graduate, I am proud to recognize and thank him.”

Dimmit, a Harriman resident, has taken pictures for Monroe-Woodbury since 2008 during the fall, winter, and spring sport seasons. It is not uncommon to see him at a soccer game on a September afternoon and a football game later in the evening. He takes pictures at basketball games and wrestling matches in the dead of winter and at baseball and softball games on warm spring days.

“Some people volunteer as firefighters, but I can’t do that,” said Dimmit, who retired as a UPS driver in 2011. “But I can take pictures and it’s a lot of fun. I thought retirement would be great, but I needed something to do. This is where I want to be, this is where I belong, and it’s nice getting to know the students and their families.”

Dimmit said he enjoyed photography as a child and learned on his own how to take pictures as an adult, mastering the craft. He has also volunteered his time to take photographs for the Town of Monroe and Mission 22, a non-profit organization that addresses suicide prevention for veterans.

Dimmit and his wife, Patty, a scorekeeper in the Monroe-Woodbury varsity athletics program, have a son, Tom, 33.

“Bill Dimmit is the epitome of ‘Crusader Pride,’ and through photography he has captured those special times in our students’ lives,” said Elsie Rodriguez, Monroe-Woodbury’s Superintendent of Schools. “He seized those moments and made them last forever. We are grateful for his dedication to our MW students and community. I cannot think of anyone else who is more deserving of the County Executive’s Citizen of the Month award.”