Varsity athletes present Crusader keepsakes to educators

This year, the Monroe-Woodbury High School baseball program began a new tradition. Seniors commenced their 2024 varsity baseball season by presenting Crusaders baseball keepsakes to educators who had the most impact on them during their time at Monroe-Woodbury High School.

The school district said, “The teachers were incredibly grateful and it was an excellent opportunity to instill the value of giving and gratitude to our athletes.”

Below is a list of teachers recognized by their respective student-athletes.

Ms. Abrahams - Sal Colello

Mr. Ashley - Brody Allyn

Ms. Blatt - David Fennessy

Mr. Hahn - Kyle McDermott

Ms. Jeffrey - JJ Kelleher

Ms. Kostelnick - Michael Balducci

Ms. Zomback - AJ Lugo