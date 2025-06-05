SUNY Orange Foundation names new director

The SUNY Orange Foundation Board of Directors announces that Kristin Jensen, a longtime non-profit fundraiser and community advocate in the Hudson Valley, has been named its new executive director, replacing the retiring Dawn Ansbro. Jensen began her tenure on May 28.

Jensen most recently served as chief advancement officer at Catholic Charities of Orange, Sullivan & Ulster for more than 11 years. In that role, she was responsible for the not-for-profit human service agency’s fundraising and community outreach activities. She also coordinated Catholic Charities’ marketing, public relations, and communications efforts throughout the three-county service area.

“I would like to wish our outgoing Executive Director Dawn Ansbro the very best on a well-deserved retirement and thank her for her unwavering dedication to the Foundation during her tenure,” Adam McCarey, chair of the Foundation’s Board of Directors, said. “The Foundation Board is thrilled to welcome Kristin Jensen to the team as our new executive director. Her experience in the non-profit world is unparalleled and her ties within the Orange County community will make this an easy transition.

“I believe that Kristin is the perfect person to launch our mission — to raise and distribute funds, build a strong alumni network, and foster lasting ties to our community in order to expand opportunities and support the success of SUNY Orange students—into the future,” McCarey added.

Prior to joining Catholic Charities, Jensen served as press secretary to Orange County Executive Edward Diana. She has also held leadership roles at St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital and McQuade Children Services, and was a regular contributor to Orange Magazine.

A resident of Washingtonville, Jensen has lived most of her life in Orange County, where she and her husband raised their two children. She is a graduate of Cornell University, Leadership Orange, and the Pattern for Progress Fellows Program. She has served on the boards of Cornell Cooperative Extension, the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum, and the Orange County Arts Council. She has been recognized as an Orange County Woman of Achievement, was inducted into the Leadership Orange Hall of Fame, and received the Community Foundation of Orange & Sullivan Volunteer Service Award.

The SUNY Orange Foundation is located in Morrison Hall on the College’s Middletown campus. Information about the Foundation can be found at www.sunyorangefoundation.org.