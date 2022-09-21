Skoufis announces over half million dollars to

Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) joined Village of Monroe officials on Monday to announce $565,000 in new grant funding that will enable remediation of the southern portion of the iconic Monroe ponds. The South Pond has long fallen victim to invasive species, algal blooms and excess silt, requiring a concerted intervention and ongoing maintenance. This more than half-million-dollar investment will begin the village’s revitalization efforts.

“Thousands of Monroe residents and visitors appreciate the beauty and serenity of the ponds each year,” said Skoufis. “I am delighted to provide this urgently needed funding, helping to restore and maintain this exceptional natural resource while improving water quality here in Monroe and downstream.”

“We are very appreciative of the opportunity to work with Senator Skoufis on this important project,” said Village of Monroe Mayor Neil Dwyer. “The dredging of our ponds is critical to improving water quality, but it’s a costly undertaking; we have a team of committed consultants and engineers working to move this project along. We look forward to revealing a revitalized South Pond next year for all to enjoy.”

The Village has already completed a survey of the area and has begun the permitting process. Dwyer anticipates work on the pond will begin early next year, with completion expected in spring 2023.