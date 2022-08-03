MFL invites you to “BeFriend” your local library

Creation of a new Friends of the Library team of volunteers will be the focus of a Monroe Free Library (MFL) “informative evening,” at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17, says Terry Schommer, library trustee.

“People who typically be-Friend a library are folks who love their local library, enjoy its many benefits and are excited about helping it grow and succeed,” said Schommer. “If this sounds like you, and you are a Monroe/Harriman resident, come join us to talk about possibilities and potential for what an energetic Friends of MFL team could achieve.”

Friends of the Library often help raise public awareness about the library and its programs; fundraise for capital campaigns; advocate for library legislation or increased appropriations, and sponsor various programs and events, among other projects, Schommer said.

“To me, a strong Friends group is an indication that a community is truly invested in their local public library and their offerings” said MFL Executive Director Amanda Primiano, “and I am looking forward to working with our community to develop a thriving Friends committee for MFL.”

A Friends of MFL group can aim to help with the new five-year plan underway at the library, including “bringing new technologies, increased community awareness of our library, and creating an even more inviting space,” said Primiano.

With recent news stories about people questioning the importance and value of an educated public, libraries, and free speech, an active Friends of the Library group can be an important counterbalance, said Schommer.

MFL Board of Trustees President Patricia Shanley suggested that an active Friends group can advance the library in ways not possible for library trustees.

“One way they can accomplish that, which Trustees cannot do, is to encourage the public to vote for the library budget, and while the number of trustees is limited by our By-Laws, the number of Friends is limited only by the number of caring residents who volunteer,” said Shanley.