Highland Mills veteran advocate receives Citizen of the Month Award

Goshen, N.Y. – Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus has named Lou Greco as November’s Citizen of the Month Award recipient.

Greco, of Highland Mills, was recognized for his outreach to local veterans and for advocating for them.

Greco, 47, a Chester High School graduate, was inspired to assist veterans through his own service in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1993-2016 with the 854th Engineer Battalion. His time in the military included tours in Iraq (2004-05) and Kuwait (2011). Greco started the Hudson Valley Ruck Club in 2019 to provide an outlet for exercise and socialization for veterans.

The group takes hikes in the Highland Mills area with a ruck on their back, similar to the ones that members of the military carry during their service. Greco said that the club is open to any resident, and he hopes to attract law enforcement and first responders to join. Greco has also raised awareness and funds for suicide prevention at a variety of local runs and walks. A total of 6,146 veterans died by suicide in 2020, according to the Veterans Affairs Department’s National Veterans Suicide Prevention Annual Report. Greco is active in the 854th Engineer Battalion’s Soldier and Family Readiness Group and has also organized drives for local food pantries.

Greco will run the New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 6th to raise funds for Comfort Zone Camp, a bereavement camp for children who have lost a parent, sibling, or caregiver. Greco’s stepson, Angel Torres, 23, lost his father in 2010 and was a part of the Comfort Zone Camp program.

“I feel good when I give back and am driven to help others,” Greco said. “During my 22 years of service, I built a lot of great relationships. That camaraderie creates strong bonds, and I truly enjoy helping those who have served our country. I appreciate County Executive Neuhaus’ service and am grateful for this recognition.”

“Lou is a proud veteran and has worked tirelessly as an advocate for our service members and others in the community,” Neuhaus said. “Lou’s hard work and dedication have raised awareness about our service members and the challenges they face.”