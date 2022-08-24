Food waste diversion initiative launched by Orange County

A series of new initiatives promoting food waste diversion and composting were announced by Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus, the County Planning Department, Orange County DPW, and the Division of Environmental Facilities and Services (DEFS)

According to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, nearly 18 percent of our total solid waste is food waste.

“That is why we should promote the diversion of food scraps, which will reduce waste sent to landfills and improve local soil,” Neuhaus said. “By taking these steps, we can reduce the use of fertilizer and pesticides, improve water quality and protect the environment.”

The first part of the effort is a Home Composter and Rain Barrel Sale taking place online at https://www.enviroworld.us/orangecountyny . Orange County residents can purchase composters and rain barrels at a reduced rate. The deadline to purchase items and select a pick-up location will be Sunday, September 18.

Education on how to use a backyard composter and rain barrel will be provided by Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners and will take place during the distribution of pre-purchased composters on Saturday, September 24, at Deacon Jack Seymour Food Pantry in Newburgh, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cornell Cooperative Extension Orange County in Middletown from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Warwick Valley Community Center in Warwick from noon to 4 p.m.

All purchases must be ordered online by September 18. Items can only be picked up from the location indicated on the original order. No walk-up orders will be accommodated on the day of distribution.

Saturday, Sept. 24 Composter & Rain Barrel Sale Distribution Sites

 Deacon Jack Seymour Food Pantry: 24 South Robinson Street, Newburgh

 Cornell Cooperative Extension O.C.: 18 Seward Avenue, Middletown

 Warwick Valley Community Center: 11 Hamilton Avenue, Warwick

The second part of the effort is to promote the Food Scraps Drop-off Site at Warwick Valley Farmers’ Market. Trained volunteers at the Food Scraps Drop-off site at Warwick Valley Farmers’ Market will educate participants on how to separate food scraps from solid waste generated at home, and how to drop off food scraps at the Drop-off Site location. Food scraps collected at the market will be transported by volunteers from Sustainable Warwick to a local farm where it will be composted at no cost to the public.

The Food Scraps Drop-off Site at Warwick Valley Farmers’ Market will be available to the public every Sunday at the market between the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., from September 4 through November 20. All meat and dairy, as well as any food scraps generated from businesses, will not be accepted at the Food Scraps Drop-off Site at Warwick Valley Farmers’ Market.

Sunday Warwick Valley Farmers’ Market Food Scraps Drop-off Sites adjacent to the Farmers’ Market Manager Tent at 21 South Street, Warwick.

For more information about the Warwick Valley Farmers’ Market, visit: https://www.warwickvalleyfarmersmarket.org/.

For more information about Food Waste Composting, visit https://www.orangecountygov.com/1485/Composting-Food-Scraps-Yard-Waste or download the Recycle Coach application for free on your smartphone via the App Store or Google Play.