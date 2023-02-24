Environment. Remember to recycle batteries correctly

In 2018, 323 reported fires occurred at waste facilities across the U.S. and Canada, causing injury and in some cases, death, to recycling workers and firefighters. One reason? Incorrect recycling of rechargeable and other batteries.

Because they can get crushed and moved around during transportation and sorting, batteries can catch fire or explode, which causes dangerous and costly fires in trucks and facilities. Recyclable batteries also contain toxic metals that can be released into the environment when they aren’t disposed of correctly.

Rechargeable batteries should never go in your household recycling bin with paper, plastic, metal, and glass. In New York, it’s illegal to dispose of rechargeable batteries in the trash according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. As a result, no batteries should go with household recycling.

But what should be done with them? Try:

· Contacting your refuse collector to find out when the next local Household Hazardous Waste Collection event is.

· Discovering local retailers that have a take back program. Retail locations that sell rechargeable batteries are required to accept them for recycling.

· Logging onto https://www.call2recycle.org/locator/ to find a drop-off location.