Eagle Scout project gives Monroe a grand dog park

The efforts of an aspiring Eagle Scout, Noah Sequeiros, of Boy Scout Troop 440, have resulted in the new Town of Monroe Dog Park, with both playful and relaxing accommodations for human and beast. The opening ceremony and ribbon cutting will be at 10 a.m. on May 15. The new dog park is located at 101 Mine Rd, on the property of the Town of Monroe Senior Center.

“It features a nearly 12,000 square foot space enclosed in brand new black chain-link fencing with a complete mulch ground covering,” says Sequeiros. “There are agility toys, benches, and other amenities in the park for the enjoyment of residents and dog lovers of Monroe. I am proud to finally be able to open this park for the people of my community and I would like to thank everyone for their generosity.”