Clauses will chat with children amid music, games, raffles and food in Museum Village

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will greet children of all ages on Dec. 11 in The Museum Village Playhouse. Nearby will be live music, crafts, raffles and games. Hot lunch will be available for purchase from Rob’s Kitchen Caravan and the gift shop will be open as well.

Located at 1010 Route 17M, Museum Village was founded by Roscoe Smith in 1950 and still pursues his vision of educating generations of Americans about the work and life of their ancestors. Through educational programs, hands-on-exhibits and special events, Museum Village is dedicated to exploring and interpreting 19th-century rural life.