Assorted SUNY classes for adult learners announced

SUNY Orange has announced its roster of Encore classes available for the 2022 semester. Encore is a program for adult learners, ages 55 and older, that offers courses in varying disciplines such as health and wellness, finance, art, history, and literature. Classes are held at the College’s Middletown, N.Y., campus on varying days throughout the months of September, October, and November.

Encore classes are available to senior residents of the tri-state area, and are generally short-run offerings with one to four classes per course. The first class is scheduled to begin on September 7.

The roster of classes available for the Fall 2022 semester include: “Mahjong,” “Qigong and Meditation,” Investments – Which Ones Are Best for You in 2022?,” “The Life and Times of William Johnson,” “Lost Mysteries of the 30s,” “Color Pencil Drawing,” “ Hiking,” “Nutrition for Optimal Health,” “The Spanish-American War and the Philippine Insurrection,” “Book Club,” “Amazon Adventures,” “Our Federal Constitution,” “Beginning/Continuing Yoga,” “Orange County Soldiers in World War I,” “Aquasize,” “Beginner Bridge,” “Films for Everyone,” and “Crime Scenes & Evidence.”

Classes are taught by topical experts who have a professional background in the subject or have spent many years studying and/or teaching the topic. They are professors, professors emeriti, lawyers, businessmen, artists, musicians, bridge masters, and specialists in the various modes of spiritual and physical well-being. Class sizes are determined by available facilities, course content (lecture/hands-on) and effective learning strategy requirements.

Prospective participants in the two-session hiking class should be prepared and able to walk for at least two hours on sometimes rocky terrain with some uphill areas. The “Book Club” class will discuss “Becoming” by Michelle Obama and “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead. The four-session “Films for Everyone” course will focus on overlooked and/or underrated films of the 1970s, including: “Fat City,” “The Long Goodbye,” “Smile,” and “The Late Show.”