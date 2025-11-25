Your Guide to a Month of Merriment

New York

Ongoing Events

The Real Santa Experience at Emmerich Tree Farm: A ticketed evening event featuring a tractor ride through the Christmas tree farm to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus in their cabin in the woods. Guests can check the website (https://www.emmerichtreefarm.com/santa-experience) for available time slots through Sunday, Dec. 21. Emmerich Tree Farm, 101 Sleepy Valley Road, Warwick, NY.

Home for the Holidays: The Village of Warwick’s annual celebration is open to the public along Main St. and Railroad Ave., featuring shops offering special deals, free refreshments, personalized service and complimentary gift wrapping. Carolers from the Warwick Valley Chorale stroll the streets, and free horse-and-buggy rides loop the village. Santa appears on Railroad Green on Nov. 28 and Dec. 7, 14, 20 and 21 from 12:00–3:00 p.m. A “Shop Local” fundraising event runs through Dec. 14, 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. in downtown Warwick, NY.

Christmas on the Farm at Apple Ridge Orchards: A holiday light show featuring decorated orchards, dazzling displays, and a festive farm market. Visitors can enjoy hot cocoa by the fire pit, make s’mores, take photos with Santa, and listen to Santa’s singing reindeer. Weekends Friday, Nov. 28 – Tuesday, Dec. 30. Apple Ridge Orchards, 101 Jessup Road, Warwick, NY.

Watt Christmas Wonderland: Drive-through holiday light display featuring a variety of illuminated scenes. Open daily Nov. 28 through Dec. 28, weather permitting. A donation of $10 per vehicle is accepted (cash only); vehicles must have at least 8 feet of clearance. 6–9 p.m. Watt Christmas Wonderland, 310 Scotchtown Road, Goshen, NY.

Holiday Lights in Bloom: The annual garden-themed, walk-through light display is back and open to the public, featuring a holiday boutique in the greenhouse. No pets, buses, or groups larger than 15 permitted. Visit www.orangecountyarboretum.org for details. 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 28 – Sunday, Dec. 28. Orange County Arboretum in Thomas Bull Memorial Park, 41 Grove Street, Montgomery, NY.

Holiday Bricktacular at LEGOLAND New York: LEGOLAND New York Resort transforms for the holidays with festive decorations, rides, attractions, and themed entertainment. Held Saturday, Nov. 29– Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 6. LEGOLAND New York Resort, 1 Legoland Boulevard, Goshen, NY.

Live Nativity and Santa Sleigh Rides at Pennings Farm: Experience a life-size live Nativity scene with animals, a rustic stable, and twinkling lights in the Christmas Tree Grove. Guests can walk through and interact with the animals in an open, family-friendly setting. Santa’s Sleigh Ride runs on Wednesdays, offering a festive ride across the farm past holiday lights and decorations. Held Dec. 3 – 19. Pennings Farm and Orchard, 161 Route 94, Warwick, NY.

The Nutcracker at the Warwick Center for the Performing Arts: Presented by the Warwick Dance Collective in partnership with the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, this production features dancers from the Warwick Dance Collective, the Warwick Center for the Performing Arts, and guest artists. The performance celebrates the timeless story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince in a festive community tradition. Showtimes are Dec. 5 at 7:00 p.m., Dec. 6 at 12:00 and 5:00 p.m., and Dec. 7 at 2:00 p.m. Warwick Performing Arts Center, 28 Church Street, Warwick, NY.

Amity Gallery Winter Crafts Fair: A winter celebration of handmade art, featuring jewelry, hats, leather goods, pottery, blown glass, and hand-painted silk scarves. Visitors can shop for unique, handcrafted gifts while enjoying live music throughout the event. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 and Sunday, Dec. 7. Amity Gallery, 110 Newport Bridge Road, Warwick, NY.

4th Annual Christmas Market & Winter Wonderland: Two festive Saturdays featuring photos with Santa, sing-alongs, children’s crafts and workshops, caroling, live music, holiday treats, cozy drinks, light displays, a tree-lighting ceremony and a walk-through light tunnel. Admission and parking are free. Activities and vendors are indoors or under a heated tent. Saturdays, Dec. 6 and 13 from 3:00–8:00 p.m. New Century, 517 Neversink Dr., Port Jervis, NY.

Gingerbread House Decorating at Pennings Farm: A festive family tradition where participants decorate pre-built graham cracker houses with icing and candy toppings. Sessions are held at 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. on Dec. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21. Cost is $25.99 per house. Santa visits on Dec. 6, 14, 20, and 21, and elf-hosted workshops take place Dec. 7 and 13. Guests can also enjoy choosing a Christmas tree, dining, or sipping cider on the farm. Pennings Farm and Orchard, 161 Route 94, Warwick, NY.

Holiday Tea with Santa: Enjoy afternoon tea at The Historic Thayer Hotel, featuring fresh scones, tea sandwiches, and festive sweets in a beautifully decorated holiday setting. Santa will make a special visit during the event. Price is $43 per person, not including tax and gratuity. Reservations required; call 845-446-4731 ext. 7929. Held 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 6, 13, and 20. The Thayer Hotel, 674 Thayer Road, West Point, NY.

Friday, Nov. 28

Love Local Holiday Maker Market: Annual market featuring more than 40 local vendors offering one-of-a-kind creations and handmade gift items. Admission is $3/person. Held 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with a rain date of Nov. 29. Stanley-Deming Park, 1 Parkway, Warwick, NY.

Warwick Fire Department Annual Tree Lighting: Caroling and community tree lighting in Lewis Park. The department will also collect food and toys (no clothing) in partnership with Operation Toy Train. 6:00 p.m. Lewis Park, Village of Warwick, NY.

Saturday, Nov. 29

Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting: Village of Greenwood Lake community celebration featuring live music, local performers, and holiday market vendors. Enjoy Santa’s grand arrival on a fire truck, a lighted holiday walking path, horse-and-carriage rides, children’s activities, and photos with Santa and Buddy the Elf. Food, drinks, and outdoor heaters will be available. 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Winstanley Park, 133 Windermere Avenue, Greenwood Lake, NY.

Holiday Market and Tree Lighting: A festive outdoor market featuring local vendors, holiday treats, and seasonal activities from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. The Christmas tree lighting takes place at 5:00 p.m. Pine Island Park, Treasure Lane, Pine Island, NY, 845-258-1469.

Tree Lighting Ceremony with Santa: The Town of Wawayanda hosts its annual Christmas tree lighting with Santa at 5:00 p.m. Light refreshments and photos with Santa. Town of Wawayanda, 1906 Route 284, Slate Hill, NY.

Sunday, Nov. 30

11th Annual Christkindlmarkt: A German-style holiday market featuring more than 100 vendors offering handcrafted goods, specialty foods, gifts, live music, and horse and wagon rides through downtown Port Jervis. Free admission and parking. Historic Downtown Port Jervis, 1 Jersey Avenue, Port Jervis, NY.

German Christmas Market at Brown Barn Farms: A holiday craft vendor market featuring local artisans, music, food, and a cash bar. Admission is free for guests and vendors, who receive a complimentary welcome drink. Noon – 6:00 p.m. Brown Barn Farms, 286 Maple Avenue, New Hampton, NY.

Tuesday, Dec. 2

Wreath Making Workshop: Participants will create holiday wreaths using materials provided by Twin Ponds, including natural dried flowers, ribbons, berries, cones and a mix of balsam, white pine, bowwood, holly and arborvitae. The workshop costs $40 per person. Registration is available through the bartender or at goshennychamber.com. 6:00–8:00 p.m. New Street Lounge, 14 New Street, Goshen, NY.

Friday, Dec. 5

Hops & Holly Wreath Making Workshop: A festive evening workshop where participants can create a holiday wreath while enjoying their first beer, which is included with the ticket. All wreath materials and decorative accessories are provided. Registration is limited and recommended before Nov. 29. www.drownedlands.beer/. 6:00 p.m. Drowned Lands Brewery, 251 State School Road, Warwick, NY.

Saturday, Dec. 6

6th Annual Christmas Market and Craft Fair: Event featuring more than 30 crafters offering handmade goods and holiday items. 8:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. St. Stephen Parish Community Center, 228 West St., Warwick, NY.

Santa Palooza Paddle on Greenwood Lake: The 12th annual holiday paddle invites participants in festive outfits to launch at noon, with wetsuits required. Rentals $15 plus food pantry items; own board $5 plus donation. Reservations required at 845-554-0787. Meet 11:00 a.m., launch noon, Willow Point Marina, 622 Jersey Avenue, Greenwood Lake, NY.

Winter Wonderland Market and Tree Lighting: Festivities include a winter market and food trucks from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Photos with Santa, local performers, and a cheerful giver station will take place from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. The tree lighting begins at 6:00 p.m. at the Town Hall entrance. Community Center and New Windsor Town Hall, 555 Union Avenue, New Windsor, NY.

Goshen Tree Lighting & Holiday Boutique: Holiday celebration featuring photos with Santa from 1:00–3:00 p.m., shopping from 1:00–6:00 p.m., and a parade step-off at 4:30 p.m. The community tree lighting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Village Green, 33 Park Place, Goshen, NY.

Jimmy Sturr Presents the Magic of Christmas: A festive concert featuring Jimmy Sturr and his orchestra, with special guests The Coasters, the first vocal group inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The show also includes performances by The Jimmy Sturr Singers, directed by Bill Thomas, and the Matt and Elaine Dancers. Showtime is 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 17 South Street, Middletown, NY.

Annual Washingtonville Christmas Parade: A village tradition celebrating the holiday season, sponsored by the Blooming Grove Chamber of Commerce and Hudson Valley Hot Rods. The parade begins at 6:00 p.m. on Route 94 from L. Vern Allen Park. Lineup starts at 4:00 p.m. at the entrance on Decker Drive. Ahern Boulevard, Washingtonville, NY.

Sunday, Dec. 7

Brunch with Santa: Festive morning featuring brunch, holiday cheer and family activities. $40 for adults and $20 for children. A $10 reservation fee secures a spot and is applied to the final bill. 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. The Drowned Lands Brewery, 251 State School Rd., Warwick, NY.

The Great Warwick Cookie Exchange: Community cookie-swap event featuring holiday drinks and a takeaway box. Participants RSVP, bake cookies, trade cookies and enjoy tasting them. Food Network chef Vanessa Greeley will craft a custom gingerbread house to be raffled at the event. $25 per person. 2:00–4:00 p.m. A.W. Buckbee Events Center, 2 Colonial Ave., Warwick, NY. Visit warwickhistory.org for more information.

Annual Village of Woodbury Tree Lighting: Hosted by the Highland Mills Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary beginning at 5:00 p.m. with holiday music by DJ Vernick and food from the K&K Food Truck. Tree lighting at 6:00 p.m., followed by a visit from Santa, escorted by the Woodbury Fire Department. Guests can enjoy hot cocoa, treats, and festive music. Perrone Circle, 16 Smith Clove Road, Central Valley, NY.

Wednesday, Dec. 10

Paint & Sip Ornaments & Permanent Jewelry: Holiday-themed event where participants can paint and decorate their own ornaments and choose permanent jewelry. 5:30–8:30 p.m. Kelley Jean’s, 145 North Church St., Goshen, NY.

T’was a Girls Night Before Christmas – The Musical: From the producers of Girls Night: The Musical comes this festive sequel featuring five friends sharing laughter, tears, and holiday cheer during a wild night out. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show runs from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $55 for VIP (first four rows) and $45 for general admission. Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 231 Creamery Pond Road, Chester, NY.

Friday, Dec. 12

A Very Cher-y Christmas: A festive tribute concert starring Lisa McClowry, 2023 Tribute Artist of the Year, celebrating Cher’s six decades of music and her first-ever Christmas album. The show features holiday hits such as DJ Play That Christmas Song, Santa Baby, and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, along with classic Cher favorites including Believe and If I Could Turn Back Time. Doors open at 7:00 p.m., and the show runs from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $35 to $89, with VIP packages available. Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 231 Creamery Pond Road, Chester, NY.

Saturday, Dec. 13

The Holiday Cider Dinner: Six farm-to-table courses paired with six small-batch Hudson Valley hard ciders by candlelight, with ingredients from Pine Hill Farm, Soons Orchards, and dessert from Scotty’s Country Kitchen. Attire is semi-formal. Cost is $125 per person, including six courses, cider pairings, and a complimentary cider bottle. 6:00 p.m. Orchard Hill Cider Mill, New Hampton, NY.

Holiday Raffle & Bake Sale: Bake sale featuring sweet treats, crafts, music and raffle prizes. Kids craft session from 1–3 p.m. with registration required. Adult holiday craft at 2 p.m. with registration required. Raffle drawing at 3 p.m. Bake sale runs 9:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Monroe Free Library, 44 Millpond Parkway, Monroe, NY.

Sunday, Dec. 14

Breakfast with Santa: Families can enjoy a full breakfast buffet, goody bags, crafts, games, and visits with Santa and his elf. Admission is $25 per person, $13 for children ages 6–11, and free for children 5 and under. Advance reservations are required by Dec. 10. For details, call 845-615-3823 or email parks@orangecountygov.com. 10:00 a.m. to noon Thomas Bull Memorial Park, Skea Lodge, 211 Route 416, Hamptonburgh, NY.

The Polar Express Brunch: Families are invited to a themed brunch at The Barn at Villa Venezia featuring festive food stations and a special visit from Santa. Seating times are 10:00 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $48 for adults and $28 for children ages 4–12; children 3 and under are free (plus tax and gratuity). Tickets are nonrefundable. Villa Venezia, 2257 Goshen Turnpike, Middletown, NY.

The Great Menorah LEGO Build: Chanukah celebration where participants help build and light a 12-foot LEGO menorah led by a master LEGO architect. Event includes live music, a LEGO latke bar, fresh donuts, chocolate gelt and a station to make a LEGO dreidel. Free with pre-registration. 3:00 p.m. Chabad House, 94 Gilbert St., Monroe, NY. 845-782-2770.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze: A dazzling holiday spectacular blending Broadway-style production with contemporary circus arts. The show features live music, new sets, stunning costumes, and breathtaking performances that bring holiday characters to life. Performance begins at 4:00 p.m. Eisenhower Hall Theatre, 655 Pitcher Road, West Point, NY.

Monday, Dec. 15

Tuxedo Chanukah Celebration: Outdoor menorah lighting followed by an indoor reception with music, latkes, donuts, hot cocoa and crafts. Free and open to all; sponsorships welcome. 5:30 p.m. Tuxedo Train Station, 240 Route 17, Tuxedo, NY. 845-782-2770.

Tuesday, Dec. 16

The Great Firetruck Gelt Drop: Chanukah celebration featuring an outdoor menorah lighting, a firetruck gelt drop, Chanukah parachutes, and chances to catch gelt in fire hats. Event includes eight raffle prizes, sizzling latkes, hot cocoa, donuts and dreidels. Free and open to all. 6:00 p.m. Chester Town Hall, 1786 Kings Highway, Chester, NY. 845-782-2770.

Saturday, Dec. 20

Winter Solstice Celebration: Celebrate the longest night of the year with a festive outdoor gathering honoring traditions from around the world. Activities include a scavenger hunt for the hidden Yule log, a warm fire, and hot beverages to welcome the returning light. The event runs from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Hudson Highlands Nature Center, 120 Muser Drive, Cornwall, NY.

Sunday, Dec. 21

Delaware Valley Choral Society Christmas Cheer Concert: Holiday performance featuring organist Craig Williams and the Dingman Delaware Children’s Choir directed by Brian Krauss. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for students; children 5 and under are free. Tickets are available at the door or at dvchoralsociety.org. 4 p.m. Drew United Methodist Church, 49–51 Sussex Street, Port Jervis, NY.