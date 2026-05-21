Local Memorial Day events

New York

Ongoing events

Memorial Weekend Carnival in Washingtonville: Annual Memorial Weekend Carnival held May 22-25 featuring rides, games and food available for purchase. Daily wristbands for unlimited rides are $30. Separate ride tickets also available each day. Sensory-friendly hours scheduled from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Carnival runs 5-10 p.m. Friday, 3-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 2-8 p.m. Monday. L. Vern Allen Park, Ahern Boulevard, Washingtonville, N.Y.

America the Beautiful Festival: Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday with history exhibits and reenactors, live music, food trucks, family activities, a car show, vendors and evening fireworks. Free admission. Parking is $5. 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday, June 13, and 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, June 14. New Century Festivals, 517 Neversink Drive, Port Jervis, N.Y.

Saturday, May 23

Kiwanis Club Annual 5K Race: Features a 3.1-mile run and walk benefiting the club and its programs supporting children. Event includes a t-shirt, hot breakfast, raffle, water, fruit, and snacks for participants. Breakfast is free for runners, and $5 for non-participants. Registration is required. Tickets and course information available atrunsignup.com/Race/NY/Chester/ChesterKiwanis5K. 8:45 a.m. Carpenter Community Park, 19 Vadala Road, Chester, N.Y.

Memorial Day Sidewalk Sale: Harriman Clothing Co. and Harriman Army Navy host a joint sidewalk sale featuring deep discounts on apparel, footwear and seasonal merchandise. Includes tent clearance savings, storewide sales, raffles and giveaways. 9:30 a.m.–5 p.m. Harriman Army Navy, 186 Route 17M Unit 3, Harriman, N.Y.

Sunday, May 24

Fields of Freedom Fest: Fields of Freedom Fest featuring live music by Chris Raabe from 1-4 p.m., farm-to-table food and beverages for purchase. Festival admission is free for adults, $15 for children or $30 per family of children. Prior to the festival, Kelly’s Music Corner will host the “Stars, Stripes and Songs” music class from 10-10:45 a.m. Class admission is $35 for the first child and $15 per sibling. Entry into the music class includes Echo Fields admission for children and parents or guardians for the day. Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Echo Fields, 197 Pine Hill Road, Westtown, N.Y.

Monroe Memorial Day Parade: Memorial Day parade featuring a route through downtown Monroe with ceremonies at the Monroe Volunteer Ambulance Corps Memorial, Veterans Memorial Park and Monroe Cemetery. Formation begins at 12:15 p.m. at Smith’s Clove Park, with step-off at 1:30 p.m. Parade route proceeds along Spring Street, Maps Place, Carpenter Place, Lake Street and Route 17M. Smith’s Clove Park, Monroe, N.Y.

Florida Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: American Legion Post 1250 parade lineup begins at 12:45 p.m. at Cohen Circle, with the parade stepping off at 1 p.m. along Main Street, followed by a ceremony at the Veterans Monument in front of S.S. Seward Institute. Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, S.S. Seward JROTC and military tribute floats from the Florida Chamber of Commerce will participate. Village of Florida, 91 Willett St., Florida, N.Y.

Woodbury Memorial Day Parade: Parade proceeds from Bond Street north on Route 32 with stops at Oak Clove Circle and Victory Park, followed by a memorial service and refreshments. Noon. Bond St., Woodbury, NY.

Monday, May 25

Memorial Day in Middletown: Memorial Day remembrance ceremony honoring those who gave their lives in military service. Event begins at 11 a.m. Elks Club, 48 Prospect St., Middletown, N.Y.

Tuxedo Memorial Day Parade: Morning remembrance services held at 10:15 a.m. at the Tuxedo Police Dept. lawn and Southfields Veterans Memorial. Parade steps off at 11:30 a.m. at Tuxedo Union Free School immediately followed by ceremonies at St. Mary’s Church. Tuxedo, N.Y.

Memorial Day Pig Roast: Memorial Day pig roast featuring barbecue, beer and live country music. Whole pig roast is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are encouraged to RSVP to ensure there is enough for all. Noon. Drowned Lands Brewery, 251 State School Road, Warwick, N.Y.

Annual Memorial Day Community Picnic and Fundraiser: Raise funds for library programming and services while recognizing local service members. Event includes food, entertainment, and activities for all ages including a bounce house, music from DJ George Carney, balloon art, face painting, children’s crafts, and more at 12:30 p.m., followed by raffle drawings at 2 p.m. Tickets for major raffle and tricky tray prizes are available at the library through the time of the drawing. Tuxedo Park Library, 227 Route 17, Tuxedo Park, N.Y.

Memorial Day at New Windsor Cantonment State Historic Site: Memorial Day program featuring a look at 18th-century military memorial processions. Free event includes a talk on death and mourning in the Continental Army at 1:30 p.m., a graveside mourning ceremony honoring America’s veterans at 2 p.m., a presentation on the Civil War origins of Memorial Day and an 18th-century military drill and artillery demonstration at 2:30 p.m. New Windsor Cantonment State Historic Site, 374 Temple Hill Road, New Windsor, N.Y.

Goshen Memorial Day Parade: Join the Veterans of Foreign Wars Goshen Post 1708, American Legion Goshen Post 377, and The Village of Goshen for Memorial Honor Guard services commencing at 7a.m. at St. John’s Cemetery on West Main Street. Parade steps off at 11 a.m. on Erie Street. Public Address Memorial Ceremony begins post-parade at noon at the Everett Memorial in Church Park, Goshen, N.Y.

Saturday, June 6

Veterans Honor Flight Festival: Third annual festival featuring live music, food, family-crafted cider, vendors, and a car show in support of Hudson Valley Honor Flight, which flies veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials at no cost. Live music includes Fiddle Frenzy, The Bunker Boys, West Milford Pipe & Drums, and Soulshine Band. Car show participation is $20 per car. Tickets are $15 early bird, $17 presale, and $20 at the door. Veterans with ID and children under 12 are free. 12–6 p.m. Pennings Farm Cidery. 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y.

New Jersey

Ongoing events

Memorial Day Weekend Carnival: The weekend carnival features rides, food, drinks, games, and merchandise available for an additional cost. The event runs from Wednesday, May 20, through Monday, May 25. Carnival hours are 6-10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 3-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 1-6 p.m. Monday. Tickets are available online. Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta, N.J.

Saturday, May 23

Memorial Day Weekend BBQ: Crystal Springs Resort event features live music, goat races, axe throwing, lawn games, family races, face painting and family archery. Tickets available online; pricing ranges. 5–8 p.m. Sweetgrass Pavilion at Minerals Hotel, Crystal Springs Resort, Hamburg, N.J.

Monday, May 25

Vernon Memorial Day Parade: Annual parade honors military service members who have served and sacrificed for the country. Residents, community groups, organizations, and businesses are invited to spectate and support local veterans with this longstanding community tradition. 9 a.m. beginning at the top of Main Street, Vernon, N.J.

West Milford Township Memorial Day Ceremony: Solemn ceremony honoring service members who made the ultimate sacrifice begins at 10 a.m., with a procession to follow shortly after. Features musical performances by the West Milford High School Highlander Band and their Pipes and Drum Corps. Lunch will be provided by American Legion Post 289. For more information, email vfwpost7198@gmail.com.Veterans Park near Town Hall, West Milford, NJ.

Branchville Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: The American Legion Post #157 hosts its annual parade and ceremony honoring military service members and their sacrifice. The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Broad Street near Frankford School and proceeds onto Wantage Avenue, followed by a Memorial Day ceremony at Branchville Park, featuring the Frankford School Choir, High Point High School Band, a guest speaker from Picatinny Arsenal and a rifle volley by the American Legion Post #157 Honor Guard. After the ceremony, Post #157 hosts a barbecue with hot dogs, hamburgers, sides, desserts, soda, water and live music at Branchville Hose Co. No. 1 on Railroad Avenue, Branchville, N.J.

Sparta Memorial Day Parade: Organized by the Sparta VFW Post, parade participants line up along East Shore Trail near the Lake Mohawk Marina at 9 a.m. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and concludes at Nicholson Pavilion in Dykstra Park, where a Memorial Day ceremony is held. Following the ceremony, a complimentary lunch and refreshments are served at the Sparta VFW, 66 Main St., Sparta, N.J.

Newton Memorial Day Ceremony: The Town of Newton hosts a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony honoring those who have served and sacrificed in the military. 11 a.m. Memory Park, 111 Moran St., Newton, N.J.

Stanhope Memorial Day Parade: The Musconetcong American Legion Post 278 Memorial Day parade begins at 1 p.m. from the Netcong School on College Road in Netcong to the American Legion, 119 NJ-183, Stanhope, N.J. Ceremony to follow.

Byram Memorial Day Ceremony: Celebrate Memorial Day with the Byram Historical Society, followed by an open house and picnic at the Roseville Schoolhouse Museum, 10 Mansfield Drive, Stanhope, N.J.

Wayne Township Memorial Day Parade: Honor military veterans with a parade at 10 a.m. at the Ramapo Shopping Plaza at the corner of Valley Road and Hamburg Turnpike, ending at the Wayne Valley Municipal Building. Residents are encouraged to line Valley Road to celebrate. Wayne, N.J.

Pennsylvania

Ongoing events

Memorial Day Weekend and Pocono Environmental Education Center: Features outdoor adventures, hands-on activities, lodging and meals. Designed for families seeking a classic summer camp experience. Cost is $270 per adult or child; commuter and day rates available. Registration required by phone or online at www.peec.org. Friday, May 22, through Monday, May 25. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry, Pa. 570-828-2319.

Memorial Day Weekend Rafting and Cookout: Features a whitewater dam release weekend with a choice of three rafting trips ranging from mild to wild. Includes a complimentary hot dog barbecue after the trip. Cost is $78.95 per rafter. Runs May 23-24. Whitewater Rafting Adventures, 101 West Adventure Trail Road, Nesquehoning, Pa.

Sunday, May 24

Red, White and Brew Festival: Features food trucks, local craft vendors, and a selection of beer, wine and spirits. Vendor inquiries accepted via email at info@mountainviewvineyard.com. Free admission. 12-5 p.m. Mountain View Brewing Company, 2332 Walters Road, Stroudsburg, Pa.

VFW Annual Memorial Day Weekend Chicken Barbecue: Weekend barbecue includes a half chicken, potato salad, three-bean salad, coffee and dessert. Additional offerings include a donation bar, music, raffle baskets and 50/50 drawings. Tickets are $15. Call 570-949-8057 or 551-697-2802 for tickets. 1-4 p.m. VFW Post 5635, 560 Pennsylvania 590, Lackawaxen, Pa.

Hawley Memorial Day Parade: Lineup begins at noon with step-off at 1 p.m. The parade route runs from Riverside Park to Bingham Park. Community members are welcome to participate, with special encouragement for veterans and veterans’ groups to march. Hawley, Pa.

Red, White and Blues Brews: Features barbecue specials, a la carte menu options and a featured craft brew from Runaway Train Brewery, along with live blues music by the Bobby Kyle Band. Cost is $5 per person. 5-9 p.m. Glass - Wine. Bar. Kitchen, 119 Falls Avenue, Hawley, Pa.