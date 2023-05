New York

Goshen

• Location: Salesian Park, 366 Main St.

Thomas Bull Memorial Park

• Location: 211 NY-416, Montgomery.

• Features separate areas for big and small dogs.

Chester

• Location: Pond Road.

• Slated to open the first week of July.

• Features separate areas for big and small dogs.

Monroe

• Location: 101 Mine Road (same entrance as Monroe Senior Center).

• Features separate areas for big and small dogs.

Warwick

• Location: Warwick Town Park, 117 Union Corners Road.

• Features separate areas for big and small dogs.

Smith’s Clove Park

• Location: 133 Spring St. Monroe.

• Permit required ($20 for first dog, $5 for each additional). Must be a Monroe or Harriman resident to get the permit.

• Features separate areas for big and small dogs.

Earl Reservoir

• Location: Earl Reservoir Park, Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills.

• Town of Woodbury residents only. Park pass is required: $30 three-year pass for home owners, $20 annual pass for renters.

• Features separate areas for big and small dogs.

Greenwood Lake Bark Park

• Location: 15 Vine St., Greenwood Lake.

Glenmere Lake

• Location: Glenmere Lake Park, Mayor Harter Lane, Florida.

• Passes and permits are required to access Glenmere Lake. Village of Florida residents get two free passes and a free dog permit. Town of Warwick resident passes are $5 a person. Nonresident passes are $50 a person. Dog permits are $5 for Town of Warwick residents and $10 for nonresidents.

New Jersey

Vernon Dog Park

• Location: County Road 517

Wantage Dog Park

• Location: 128 County Road 628.

• Features separate areas for small and large dogs.

Pequannock Feed & Pet Supply Dog Park:

• Location: 85 Marshall Hill Road, West Milford.

• Features separate areas for small and large dogs.

Nosenzo Pond Park

• Location: Nosenzo Pond Rd.

Jefferson Field Dog Park

• Location: 59 Coolidge Trail, Hopatcong.

• Features separate areas for small and large dogs.

Newton Dog Park

• Location: Memory Park, 111 Moran St.

• Features separate areas for big and small dogs.

Jefferson Township Dog Park

• Location: 1033 Weldon Road

• Features separate areas for big and small dogs.

Ringwood Dog Park

• Location: 30 Cannici Drive

• Must fill out an application and get a tag for your dog to enter the park. The application and tag are $25 each.

Pennsylvania

Riverside Dog Park

• Location: Riverside Park, 754-805 Church St., Hawley.

• Features separate areas for big and small dogs.

Matamoras Dog Park

• Location: Airport Park, 701 Avenue Q, Matamoras.

• “Pooch Passes” are required and available at the Matamoras Borough office for $15 for nonresidents of the borough. Passes are free for residents.