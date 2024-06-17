Summer ‘Movies on the Lawn’ series returns

Monroe Free Library will continue its third annual summer “Movies on the Lawn” series on Friday, June 28 with a showing of “Zootopia.” Enjoy family-friendly films under the stars on the big screen on Friday nights once a month from June through September.

”’Movies on the Lawn’ is something we look forward to each summer,” said Monroe Free Library Executive Director Amanda Primiano. “It’s the perfect chance for families and friends to get together to watch great movies in a unique setting.”

Films will start between sunset and sundown at approximately 8:45 p.m. on the lawn adjacent to the library. No tickets are required for the Movies on the Lawn series. Viewers are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets and snacks. Movies are weather permitting and all showings have a rain date scheduled.

Scheduled films include:

June 28: “Zootopia” (2016), rated PG, runtime: 1 hour and 48 minutes

July 19: “The Lion King” (1994), rated G, runtime: 1 hour and 34 minutes

August 9: “The Wizard of Oz” (1939), rated G, runtime: 1 hour and 42 minutes

September 13: “Kung Fu Panda” (2008), rated PG, runtime: 1 hour and 30 minutes

For more information about Movies on the Lawn, showtimes and rain dates, call the library at 845-783-4411 or visit monroefreelibrary.org.