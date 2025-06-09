Rain not a deterrent for benefit concert

A benefit concert for Monroe Gives was held on May 17 at Rosmarins. The event was put together by Ray Reilly with Back in My Day Entertainment.

It was a shaky start to the day and at 10:30 a.m., the rain poured in. Fortunately, the event was under the pavilion at Rosmarins. The weather soon changed and a beautiful day followed.

The attendees arrived around 12:30 for the 1 p.m. start time. The first 25 people through the gate received a Monroe Gives t-shirt. There were also many raffle items donated by local businesses, which were very popular with the attendees.

The three food vendors - Mamma Lorusso’s Pizza, Island Fusion, and the Ladies Auxiliary of Lakeside Fire - were all local. Ray (Captain’s Table) Rob (Tequila Grille) and Scott (Bourbon Street) manned the Beer & Wine Station.

The band MIMIKING Mars kicked off the music. They were followed by The Tonebenders and later, Kids That Fly. The three outstanding bands created miles of smiles.