Holiday Lights in Bloom at the Arboretum opens Nov. 29

Get ready to light up your season, because the 16th annual “Holiday Lights in Bloom” is coming soon! Presented by the Orange County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Conservation, the lights program will run from November 29 to December 29, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Arboretum located at Thomas Bull Memorial Park.

Be dazzled by the magical display of lights and decorations as you stroll through the gardens. It may be chilly out, but the Arboretum will be in “full bloom” with garden-themed light displays in the forms of flowers, animals, and insects.

“The Lights in Bloom exhibit has become a holiday tradition for families in Orange County,” said Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus. “The holidays are about spending time with the ones you love, and this month-long exhibit is a great way to do that. I look forward to it each year and hope other families enjoy it as much as I do with my own.”

This is a free, walkthrough-only display open to the public. No buses or groups larger than 15 people are allowed, and pets are not permitted. Parking is limited, so arrive by 7 p.m. to ensure you have time to park and enjoy the lights as they are turned off promptly at 8 p.m.

Due to construction on the Ottaway Education Center, the Friends of the Arboretum will hold their Holiday Boutique in the greenhouses in conjunction with the light show from Nov. 29 through Dec. 21 (closed Sundays). Visit their website for more info on dates and times at orangecountyarboretum.org.

The Arboretum is located at 41 Grove St., Hamptonburgh, within Thomas Bull Memorial Park. For more information, call 845-615-3828 or visit orangecountygov.com/2315/Parks-Recreation.