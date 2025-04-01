People that are affected by the administration’s firings are our friends, neighbors and relations. When those we care about have their lives upended without warning, they are often left without recourse.

Just in my own life, I have a son-in-law, who was forced to resign as an engineer for the Navy Seals while he was trying to qualify for a mortgage.

I have a granddaughter, with two young children, who has had her research grant at a university threatened.

I have a friend whose son was fired from USAID after years of government service.

It’s likely that we all have loved ones - veterans, educators, seniors who will be harmed by the purge of these agencies.

Do we want to live in a country where people are just collateral damage in this reckless and ruthless drive toward the destruction of our government in the name of “efficiency?”

Dorothy Kelly

Warwick