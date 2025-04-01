Warwick residents to participate in nationwide rally

On Saturday, April 5, one of more than 900 nationwide events protesting recent cuts to government funding will take place in Warwick.

The Hands Off! project is organized by a coalition of good government, civic, women’s, union, environmental and civil rights groups.

Warwick’s event is a rally at the Village of Warwick’s Railroad Green on Railroad Avenue from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Several speakers will discuss how these federal cuts will impact our local communities. Social Security, veterans’ benefits, consumer protection, medical research, Medicaid, Medicare and education, among others, are in jeopardy.

The concern is also that these drastic cuts are being done without proper evaluation and even illegally. Elon Musk, who was neither elected nor approved by Congress for such a powerful position, is using DOGE to reorganize or destroy agencies established by Congress. This represents a threat to the separation of powers established in the Constitution.

This rally is nonpartisan and committed to peaceful protest. Anyone who objects to the funding cuts or the way they are being done is welcome.

Those interested in taking part in the protest can register at www.handsoff2025, but registration is not required. You may bring your own signs expressing your concerns or download signs from the Hands Off! site.

Hands Off! events are also planned in other Orange County locations: Middletown, Newburgh and Cornwall, as well as in New York City and D.C.

Submitted by Mary Makofske