Free movie for veterans Aug. 28

Orange County is offering military veterans and a guest two free showings of “Greyhound,” a film starring Tom Hanks, at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Flagship Premium Cinemas, located at 34 Millpond Parkway in Monroe.

The film, based on the 1955 novel “The Good Shepard” by C.S. Forester and inspired by actual events, tells the story of the World War II Battle of the Atlantic, which was a six-year fight for control over the ocean. Several months after the U.S. entry into the war, U.S. Navy Commander Ernest Krause, played by Hanks, must lead his first transatlantic convoy, protecting his fleet from Nazi U-boats through a section of water known as the “Black Pit.” Ultimately, the captain battles not only a military enemy but his own personal demons.

A free ticket to “Greyhound” for a veteran and a guest, which includes free popcorn and a drink, can be reserved by contacting the Orange County Veterans Service Agency at 845-291-2470.