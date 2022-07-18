First Annual Police Pursuit 5K: Runners wanted

The First Annual Police Pursuit 5K will benefit Luke Lives On, the Lucas O’Connor Scholarship, Donate Life and other local charities and foundations. Hosted by the Village of Goshen Police Benevolent Association, the race is an out and back course utilizing part of the Heritage Trail on Sunday, September 18, at 9:00 a.m. Race start and finish are at 30 Matthews Street, in Goshen.

Registration before September 4 is $25; sign up after that for $30. The first 150 registrants are guaranteed a t-shirt. Pick up bibs and race swag the day of the event.

Awards will go to First Overall Male and Female Runners, Top 3 Male and Female Runners in each age group, and Top 3 Walkers

Age Groups: 8 and under, 8-14,15-18, 20-28, 30-38, 40-48, 50-58, 60-69, 70+.