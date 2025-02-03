Pets of the Week: Meet Peanut and Elby!

Meet Peanut and Elby
Bombay
Woodbury, NY
8 years old, female
ABOUT
Characteristics: Peanut and Elby are two scared sisters who unfortunately lost their owner and are now looking for an experienced cat owner to help them re-adjust to a home environment. Peanut (left) is very sweet while comforting her sister Elby (left) who tends to be a lot more timid.
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Fixed and vaccinated.
Good in a home with:
Experienced cat owners
Adopt Peanut and Elby at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.
Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only