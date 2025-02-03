Pets of the Week: Meet Peanut and Elby!

Meet Peanut and Elby

Bombay

Woodbury, NY

8 years old, female

ABOUT

Characteristics: Peanut and Elby are two scared sisters who unfortunately lost their owner and are now looking for an experienced cat owner to help them re-adjust to a home environment. Peanut (left) is very sweet while comforting her sister Elby (left) who tends to be a lot more timid.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Fixed and vaccinated.

Good in a home with:

Experienced cat owners

Adopt Peanut and Elby at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.

Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only