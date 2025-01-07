Pet of the Week: Meet Ziggy!

Meet Ziggy

Domestic shorthair

Woodbury, NY

2 years old, male

ABOUT

Characteristics: Ziggy is the most affectionate cat to have ever existed and wants nothing more than to sit in someone’s lap and get love or walk in between your legs as you go about your day! Ziggy is also a big food lover and will listen to almost anything if you’ve got some treats as a reward.

Coat Length: Medium

House-trained: Yes

Health: Fixed and vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Anyone

Adopt Ziggy at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.

Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only