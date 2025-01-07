Pet of the Week: Meet Ziggy!

Meet Ziggy
Domestic shorthair
Woodbury, NY
2 years old, male
ABOUT
Characteristics: Ziggy is the most affectionate cat to have ever existed and wants nothing more than to sit in someone’s lap and get love or walk in between your legs as you go about your day! Ziggy is also a big food lover and will listen to almost anything if you’ve got some treats as a reward.
Coat Length: Medium
House-trained: Yes
Health: Fixed and vaccinated
Good in a home with:
Anyone
Adopt Ziggy at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.
Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only